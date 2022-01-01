Liliane LILIANE LANCIEN (LANCIEN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Communale De Bosc Edeline- Buchy 1946 - 1955
Parcours militaire
-
Cidb Trèves .allemagne- Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1961 - 1961
-
11ème Chasseur - Chasseur brigadier 2eme escadron phr (Autre)- Berlin
Quartier NapolÃ©on BERLIN1961 - 1963
-
QUARTIER NAPOLEON- Berlin 1961 - 1963
Parcours entreprise
-
Transauto Stur Gefco - Conducteur routier (Autre)- Le grand quevilly 1965 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Liliane LILIANE LANCIEN (LANCIEN)
-
Vit Ã :
BOSC EDELINE, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 janv. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis a la retraite depuis 20 ans
Profession :
Retraite
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
6
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
