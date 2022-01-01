Lionel BAULLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Louis Pergaud- Besancon 1980 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lionel BAULLIER
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
21 oct. 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Lionel BAULLIER a reconnu Lionel BAULLIER sur la photo Première ou Tale H
-
Lionel BAULLIER a reconnu Anne BOILLON (BOISSIER) sur la photo Première ou Tale H
-
Lionel BAULLIER a reconnu Jean-Baptiste BOILLON sur la photo Première ou Tale H
-
Lionel BAULLIER a reconnu Thierry BORNE sur la photo Première ou Tale H
-
Lionel BAULLIER a reconnu Isabelle PERRIER sur la photo Première ou Tale H
-
Lionel BAULLIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Louis Pergaud Ã son parcours scolaire