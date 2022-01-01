Lionel DELHAIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SACRE COEUR- Frelinghien 1974 - 1983
-
Collège Roger Salengro- Houplines 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Armentieres 1989 - 1991
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
MOLINEL- Frelinghien 1990 - 1994
-
Hazebrouck- Frelinghien 1991 - 2002
-
Alu Lermytte - Menuisier fabriquant veranda alu (Production)- Poperinge 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lionel DELHAIE
-
Vit à :
LE BIZET, Belgique
-
Né le :
1 déc. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour toute personne me reconaissant vous pouvez laissé un message
Profession :
Menuisier alu
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
6
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
