Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE EDOUARD DUBOIS- Vayres 1972 - 1978
Collège Jean Auriac- Arveyres 1978 - 1981
L.e.p De L'epinette- Libourne 1982 - 1985
Parcours militaire
1er Gc- Reims 1985 - 1988
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Lionel LIONEL GERARD LISSART (LISSART)
Vit à :
SAINTE-ROSE, Singapour
Né le :
6 sept. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Rock solid experience in product development and new product launches for emerging technologies.
Combine knowledge of engineering, research and analysis, with strategic marketing and sales management to deliver superior products worldwide.
Profession :
Business development director
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1