Loïc LELOUP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège John Kennedy- Allonnes 1972 - 1973
-
Collège Le Marin- Allonnes 1973 - 1975
-
Washington- Le mans 1975 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
SICT - Chaudronnier (Production)- Le mans 1978 - 1981
-
MAINE ACIERS - Chauffeur livreur. Correspondancier (Production)- La bazoge 1981 - 1993
-
ELIS MAINE - CHEF DE SERVICE CLIENTS (Administratif)- Le mans 1994 - 2008
-
LE ROUX DIFFUSION - ROUTEUR (Production)- Saint saturnin 2009 - 2009
-
Les Ateliers Du Ribay - Chargé d'affaires (Commercial)- Le mans 2009 - 2013
-
EARTA - Chargé d'affaires (Commercial)- Le mans 2013 - 2017
-
EARTA - Chef d'équipe (Production)- Le mans 2017 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole D'application Du Train- Tours 1980 - 1981
Parcours club
-
GUECELARD BRACAM- Guecelard 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Loïc LELOUP
-
Vit à :
LE MANS, France
-
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargé d'affaires
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Loïc LELOUP a ajouté EARTA à son parcours professionnel
-
Loïc LELOUP a ajouté EARTA à son parcours professionnel