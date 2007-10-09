Loline LUCAS (LOLINE LUCAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Prince Bois (Savenay)- Savenay 2011 - 2015
-
Collège Queral- Pontchateau 2015 - 2022
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Loline LUCAS (LOLINE LUCAS)
-
Vit à :
SAVENAY, France
-
Né le :
9 oct. 2007 (15 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Couturière / styliste
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
