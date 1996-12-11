Louise DESPORTES (LOUISE DESPORTES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES TREILLES- Vertou 1999 - 2007
-
Collège Jean Monnet- Vertou 2008 - 2012
-
ST PIERRE LA JOLIVERIE- Nantes 2013 - 2018
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Louise DESPORTES (LOUISE DESPORTES)
-
Vit à :
THOUARÉ-SUR-LOIRE, France
-
Née le :
11 déc. 1996 (25 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Louise DESPORTES (LOUISE DESPORTES) a ajouté ST PIERRE LA JOLIVERIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Louise DESPORTES (LOUISE DESPORTES) a ajouté Collège Jean Monnet à son parcours scolaire
-
Louise DESPORTES (LOUISE DESPORTES) a ajouté ECOLE LES TREILLES à son parcours scolaire