LUCIE RUSSEIL (RUSSEIL)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Andre Lassagne (L Arbresle)- L'arbresle 1988 - 1990
-
Ecole Joseph Gay (Saint Pierre La Palud)- Saint pierre la palud 1990 - 1993
-
Collège Les Quatre Vents- L'arbresle 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Saint-just- Lyon 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Edouard Branly - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Lyon
Interne1997 - 1998
-
SCIENCES U- Lyon
BEP MÃ©tiers du SecrÃ©tariat candidat libre BaccalaurÃ©at Professionnel SecrÃ©tariat2000 - 2002
-
Sup'tertiaire- Lyon
Certificat de Qualification Professionnelle / Formation SupÃ©rieure Qualifiante NÃ©gociateur Immobilier2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
REGIE DES IMMEUBLES DE LYON - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Lyon
Alternance : BaccalaurÃ©at Professionnel SecrÃ©tariat2000 - 2002
-
Tagerim Rhône Alpes - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Lyon
Alternance : Certificat de Qualification Professionnelle / Formation SupÃ©rieure Qualifiante NÃ©gociateur Immobilier2003 - 2004
-
REGIE CARRON - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Lyon
SecrÃ©taire-standardiste2004 - 2004
-
SAUZAY - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Lyon 2004 - 2004
-
Brice Robert - Arthur Loyd - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Lyon
Assistante commerciale2005 - 2013
-
Agence Immobilière Lentilly - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- Lentilly 2013 - 2014
-
SMABTP (Groupe Sma) - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- LYON
Bureau dÃ©partemental RhÃ´ne2014 - 2018
-
Groupe Appart Immo - Assistante de direction- Lyon 2018 - 2021
-
Regie Saint Louis (Lyon) - Assistante de direction- Lyon 2020 - 2021
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lucie LUCIE RUSSEIL (RUSSEIL)
-
-
NÃ©e le :
11 janv. 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello à tous ! Que devenez-vous ? Des bisous !
Profession :
Reconversion professionnelle
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - Madagascar - Maroc - Mexique - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou
-
