Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • REGIE DES IMMEUBLES DE LYON  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Lyon

    Alternance : BaccalaurÃ©at Professionnel SecrÃ©tariat

    2000 - 2002

  • Tagerim Rhône Alpes  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Lyon

    Alternance : Certificat de Qualification Professionnelle / Formation SupÃ©rieure Qualifiante NÃ©gociateur Immobilier

    2003 - 2004

  • REGIE CARRON  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Lyon

    SecrÃ©taire-standardiste

    2004 - 2004

  • SAUZAY  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Lyon 2004 - 2004

  • Brice Robert - Arthur Loyd  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Lyon

    Assistante commerciale

    2005 - 2013

  • Agence Immobilière Lentilly  - Assistante commerciale  (Commercial)

     -  Lentilly 2013 - 2014

  • SMABTP (Groupe Sma)  - Assistante commerciale  (Commercial)

     -  LYON

    Bureau dÃ©partemental RhÃ´ne

    2014 - 2018

  • Groupe Appart Immo  - Assistante de direction

     -  Lyon 2018 - 2021

  • Regie Saint Louis (Lyon)  - Assistante de direction

     -  Lyon 2020 - 2021

