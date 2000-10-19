Lucie Reda REDA (NOUISRI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
VAUCANSSON- Les mureaux 2017 - 2019
-
Cesi Nanterre- Nanterre 2019 - 2021
Parcours entreprise
-
Vinci Immobilier- Nanterre 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lucie Reda REDA (NOUISRI)
-
Vit à :
BONNIERES SUR SEINE, France
-
Né le :
19 oct. 2000 (21 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Lucie Reda REDA (NOUISRI) a ajouté Vinci Immobilier à son parcours professionnel
-
Lucie Reda REDA (NOUISRI) a ajouté Cesi Nanterre à son parcours scolaire
-
Lucie Reda REDA (NOUISRI) a ajouté VAUCANSSON à son parcours scolaire