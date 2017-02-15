Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Luise Macault- Laon 1991 - 1992
-
Ecole De Vaux (Laon)- Laon 1995 - 1997
-
école Communale Bourg Et Comin- Bourg et comin 1997 - 2000
-
Alan Seeger- Vailly sur aisne 1999 - 2004
-
Lycée Professionnel Julie Daubie- Laon 2004 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-QUENTIN, France
-
NÃ©e le :
18 sept. 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰ a ajoutÃ© école Communale Bourg Et Comin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰ a reconnu Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰ sur la photo École maternelle Luise Macault laon
-
Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰ a ajoutÃ© école Maternelle Luise Macault Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰ a ajoutÃ© Lycée Professionnel Julie Daubie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰ a ajoutÃ© Alan Seeger Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine DEMOTIÃ‰ a ajoutÃ© Ecole De Vaux (Laon) Ã son parcours scolaire