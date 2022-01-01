Ludivine GAILLARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Ludivine GAILLARD

  • Vit à :

    NEUILLY EN THELLE, France

  • Née en :

    1983 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou,
    si vous me reconnaissez hé bien faites moi un coucou
    à tres vite

  • Profession :

    HABILLEUSE DE SPECTACLE

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages