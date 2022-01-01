Ludovic DEROLETZ (LUDOVIC DEROLETZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Etouvie B- Amiens 1993 - 1996
-
Collège Etouvie- Amiens 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée De L'acheuléen- Amiens 2001 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic DEROLETZ (LUDOVIC DEROLETZ)
-
Vit à :
LE VAL D'AJOL, France
-
Né le :
6 oct. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ludovic DEROLETZ (LUDOVIC DEROLETZ) a ajouté Lycée De L'acheuléen à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludovic DEROLETZ (LUDOVIC DEROLETZ) a ajouté Collège Etouvie à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludovic DEROLETZ (LUDOVIC DEROLETZ) a ajouté Etouvie B à son parcours scolaire