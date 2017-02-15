Ludovic DJIDETCHIAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole L'ermitage- Maisons laffitte 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Passy Saint-nicolas Buzenval- Rueil malmaison 1980 - 1988
-
Groupe école Supérieure De Commerce De Pau Esc Pau- Pau 1990 - 1994
-
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY- Clemson
MBA1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Bnp Paribas- NEW YORK 1995 - 1999
-
Novarest - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Paris 2003 - 2018
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ludovic DJIDETCHIAN
-
Vit Ã :
RISHIKESH, Inde
-
NÃ© le :
17 aoÃ»t 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - ArmÃ©nie - Autriche - Belgique - Bolivie - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chili - Chine - Croatie - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Finlande - France - GÃ©orgie - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Inde - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Japon - Jordanie - Laos - Liban - Maroc - Mexique - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - NorvÃ¨ge - NÃ©pal - Ouganda - Pakistan - Pays-Bas - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - Sri Lanka - Suisse - Oman - Syrie - Tanzanie - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - Ukraine - ViÃªt Nam
-
