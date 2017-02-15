Ludovic DJIDETCHIAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Bnp Paribas

     -  NEW YORK 1995 - 1999

  • Novarest  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Paris 2003 - 2018

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Ludovic DJIDETCHIAN

  • Vit Ã  :

    RISHIKESH, Inde

  • NÃ© le :

    17 aoÃ»t 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :