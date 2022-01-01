Ludovic PETIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Gfi Informatique  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS

    Ingenieur Systemes et Reseaux

    1987 - 1992

  • EDS GFI  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Ingenieur Systemes et Reseaux

    1992 - 1996

  • Cegedim  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

    Technical Services Director

    1997 - 2012

  • TARGET SOFTWARE  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Allentown

    VP - Product Management Latin America and Canada

    2006 - 2009

  • Symphony Health Solutions  - Director, Client Solutions (Informatique)

     -  Blue bell 2014 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Ludovic PETIT

  • Vit à :

    ALLENTOWN, Etats-Unis

  • Né le :

    4 oct. 1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Market and Business Intelligence

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

