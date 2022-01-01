Ludovic PETIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GEORGES MEZELLE - Autre- Le port marly 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Marcel Roby - Autre- Saint germain en laye 1979 - 1984
-
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY - Autre (Voie générale)- Saint germain en laye 1985 - 1987
-
Jussieu Paris 7- Paris
DESS Application des Reseaux et de le Telematique2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Gfi Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Ingenieur Systemes et Reseaux1987 - 1992
-
EDS GFI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Ingenieur Systemes et Reseaux1992 - 1996
-
Cegedim - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Technical Services Director1997 - 2012
-
TARGET SOFTWARE - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Allentown
VP - Product Management Latin America and Canada2006 - 2009
-
Symphony Health Solutions - Director, Client Solutions (Informatique)- Blue bell 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic PETIT
-
Vit à :
ALLENTOWN, Etats-Unis
-
Né le :
4 oct. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Market and Business Intelligence
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Ludovic PETIT a ajouté Symphony Health Solutions à son parcours professionnel