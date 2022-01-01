Lydia MARTIN (MARTIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Arfeuilles 1987 - 1995
-
Collège Jules Verne- Le mayet de montagne 1993 - 1995
-
LYCEE DE CHOUMOUROUX- Yssingeaux 1995 - 1997
-
Legta D'yssingeaux-le Puy- Le puy en velay 1997 - 1998
-
LYCEE AGRICOLE BONNEFOND- Brioude 1998 - 2000
-
Lycée Agricole De Bonnefond- Brioude 1998 - 2000
-
Ecole D'architecture- Clermont ferrand 2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
LE PAL- Saint pourcain sur besbre 1999 - 1999
-
La Halle Aux Vêtements - Commerciale (Commercial)- Vichy 2002 - 2002
-
La Croissanterie - Commerciale (Commercial)- DUBLIN 2003 - 2003
-
Sellerie Gaston Mercier - Ouvrière (Production)- Severac le chateau 2003 - 2005
-
Sellerie Cwd - Ouvrière (Production)- Nontron 2006 - maintenant
-
-
-
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lydia MARTIN (MARTIN)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
29 juin 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut!
Profession :
Sellière
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1