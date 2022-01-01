Lysiane LELIEVRE DELARASSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Le Phénix Cie Assurances  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Paris

    service accident du travail

    1965 - 1967

  • SARCO RUE OBERKAMPF PARIS  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Paris

    compta clients/ mÃ©canographe

    1967 - 1970

  • Manufacture Francaise D'oeillets Metalliques

     -  Paris 1970 - 1974

  • M.f.o.m  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Paris

    comptable MÃ©canographe

    1970 - 1974

  • Mere Au Foyer (Neuilly Sur Marne)  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Neuilly sur marne

    et nounou ......super, j'ai retrouvÃ© ma christelle

    1974 - 1977

  • ITAP COFRISO  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Les pavillons sous bois

    COMPTABILITE GENERALE

    1978 - 1984

  • AUBERGE DU VAL  - Dirigeante (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Valojoulx

    Je supprime les dÃ©tails, en fait c'est un boulot de tarÃ©s, sans commentaires ..... En plus, si vous voulez divorcer, Ã§Ã  le fait bien .........

    1985 - 1990

  • SILAB  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Brive la gaillarde 1991 - 2008

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Retraitée donc surbookée !!! pas assez de temps ......

  • Profession :

    COMPTABLE RETRAITEE

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :