Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MONCEAU- Les pavillons sous bois
"Groupe Monceau" rue Fontenoy1954 - 1959
-
ECOLE FONTENOY- Les pavillons sous bois
idem "Groupe Monceau" rue Fontenoy1954 - 1959
-
Collège La Basoche- Les pavillons sous bois 1959 - 1962
-
ECOLE ROBILLARD LA BASOCHE- Les pavillons sous bois
idem CollÃ¨ge 6Ã¨me, 5Ã¨me, 4Ã¨ms1959 - 1962
-
Lycée Professionnel Jeanne La Lorraine- Le raincy
Ã©cole "commercial " section comptabilitÃ©1962 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Phénix Cie Assurances - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Paris
service accident du travail1965 - 1967
-
SARCO RUE OBERKAMPF PARIS - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Paris
compta clients/ mÃ©canographe1967 - 1970
-
Manufacture Francaise D'oeillets Metalliques- Paris 1970 - 1974
-
M.f.o.m - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Paris
comptable MÃ©canographe1970 - 1974
-
Mere Au Foyer (Neuilly Sur Marne) - Autre (Autre)- Neuilly sur marne
et nounou ......super, j'ai retrouvÃ© ma christelle1974 - 1977
-
ITAP COFRISO - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Les pavillons sous bois
COMPTABILITE GENERALE1978 - 1984
-
AUBERGE DU VAL - Dirigeante (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Valojoulx
Je supprime les dÃ©tails, en fait c'est un boulot de tarÃ©s, sans commentaires ..... En plus, si vous voulez divorcer, Ã§Ã le fait bien .........1985 - 1990
-
SILAB - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Brive la gaillarde 1991 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lysiane LELIEVRE DELARASSE
-
Vit Ã :
MONTIGNAC, France
-
NÃ©e le :
26 janv. 1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraitée donc surbookée !!! pas assez de temps ......
Profession :
COMPTABLE RETRAITEE
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
