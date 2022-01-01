Madjid FRAISSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Lyon 1986 - 1994
-
C.e.s Lamartine (Villeurbanne)- Lyon 1994 - 1997
-
Collège Lacassagne- Lyon 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée Lacassagne- Lyon 1998 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Madjid FRAISSE
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
30 juin 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Madjid FRAISSE a ajouté Lycée Lacassagne à son parcours scolaire
-
Madjid FRAISSE a ajouté Collège Lacassagne à son parcours scolaire
-
Madjid FRAISSE a ajouté C.e.s Lamartine (Villeurbanne) à son parcours scolaire
-
Madjid FRAISSE a ajouté ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS à son parcours scolaire