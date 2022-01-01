RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Coux
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Institut Marie Médiatrice Athus- Athus 1978 - 1988
-
Institut Cardijn - Lorraine - Enseignement General- Athus 1988 - 1993
-
Université Catholique De Louvain- Louvain la neuve 1993 - 1995
-
ROBERT SCHUMAN- Libramont 1995 - 1998
-
Lyon 1 - Istr - Orthophonie - Enseignante (Autre)- Lyon
UE cognition mathématiques, école d'orthophonie2021 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CMS- Privas 2005 - 2012
-
Cabinet Liberal - Orthophoniste (Profession libérale)- Coux 2013 - maintenant
-
DYSTINGO - Formatrice (Autre)- Coux 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION)
-
Vit à :
COUX, France
-
Née le :
4 nov. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Il faut que ça bouge :-)
Profession :
Orthophoniste formatrice
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) a ajouté Lyon 1 - Istr - Orthophonie à son parcours scolaire
-
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) a ajouté DYSTINGO à son parcours professionnel
-
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) a ajouté Cabinet Liberal à son parcours professionnel
-
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) a ajouté Cms à son parcours professionnel
-
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) a ajouté Robert Schuman à son parcours scolaire
-
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) a ajouté Université Catholique De Louvain à son parcours scolaire
-
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) a ajouté Institut Cardijn - Lorraine - Enseignement General à son parcours scolaire
-
Magali MAGALI THIRION (THIRION) a ajouté Institut Marie Médiatrice Athus à son parcours scolaire