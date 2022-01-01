Magali PLAULT (MAGALI PLAULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole François Arago- Chateauroux 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Colbert- Chateauroux 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Giraudoux- Chateauroux 1992 - 1995
-
Université François Rabelais- Tours 1995 - 1997
-
LYCEE CHOISEUL- Tours 1997 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Magali PLAULT (MAGALI PLAULT)
-
Vit à :
PUERTO DE SOLLER, France
-
Née le :
8 juil. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Magali PLAULT (MAGALI PLAULT) a ajouté Université François Rabelais à son parcours scolaire
-
Magali PLAULT (MAGALI PLAULT) a ajouté LYCEE CHOISEUL à son parcours scolaire
-
Magali PLAULT (MAGALI PLAULT) a ajouté Lycée Jean Giraudoux à son parcours scolaire
-
Magali PLAULT (MAGALI PLAULT) a ajouté Collège Colbert à son parcours scolaire
-
Magali PLAULT (MAGALI PLAULT) a ajouté Ecole François Arago à son parcours scolaire