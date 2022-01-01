RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Brieuc
Magalie GONCALVES (RONCIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Fargantine (Corlay)- Corlay 1981 - 1985
-
Collège La Grande Métairie- Ploufragan 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Rabelais- Saint brieuc 1991 - 1995
-
IFSI RAYMOND POINCARE GARCHES- Garches 1997 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Magalie GONCALVES (RONCIN)
-
Vit à :
SAINT BRIEUC, France
-
Née en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vis à pledran avec mon mari et mes deux enfants.
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
