Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Ballay

Magalie PONSIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Magalie PONSIN

  • Vit à :

    BALLAY, France

  • Née en :

    1987 (35 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Designer d'espace

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages