RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Ballay
Magalie PONSIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JACQUES PREVERT- Buzancy 1991 - 1993
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Ballay)- Ballay 1993 - 1995
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE QUATRE CHAMPS- Quatre champs 1995 - 1998
-
Collège Paul Drouot- Vouziers 1998 - 2002
-
Lycée Mazaryk- Vouziers 2002 - 2005
-
Ecole De Condé- Nancy 2005 - 2008
Parcours club
-
HANDBALL CLUB VOUZIERS- Vouziers 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Magalie PONSIN
-
Vit à :
BALLAY, France
-
Née en :
1987 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Designer d'espace
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible