Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Paroy)- Paroy 1957 - 1966
Parcours militaire
-
Cism N°2 Chateauroux- Chateauroux
23 Compagnie Commandant de Cie Lt Pigeon1972 - 1972
-
Ffa 501 Crrm Treves- Trier (trèves) 1972 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marc MARC PIONNIER (PIONNIER)
-
Vit à :
PLOUARET, France
-
Né le :
28 mai 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Heureux Papy( 7 fois ) depuis plus de 25 ans , la petite dernière va vers ses 7ans
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
