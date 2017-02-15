Marc POULAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • RENAULT EVREUX  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Evreux

    MAGASINIER

    1970 - 1976

  • Renault  - Adjoint (Commercial)

     -  VALENCIENNES

    adjoint au C V P R

    1976 - 1977

  • Renault  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  ROUEN

    CHEF DE VENTE PIECES

    1977 - 1979

  • Renault  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  TRAPPES

    CHEF DE VENTE PIECES

    1979 - 1982

  • Renault  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  ANGOULEME

    CHEF DE VENTE PIECES

    1982 - 1984

  • Renault  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  MARSEILLE

    CHEF DE VENTE PIECES

    1984 - 1985

  • Renault  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  RENNES

    CHEF DE CENTRE REGIONAL

    1985 - 1990

  • Renault  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  TOULOUSE

    CHEF DE VENTE PIECES

    1990 - 1995

  • Renault  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  VILLENAVE D'ORNON

    CHEF DE VENTE PIECES

    1995 - 1997

  • Renault  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  BORDEAUX

    CHEF DE VENTE PIECES

    1997 - 1998

  • Renault  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  ANGOULEME

    CHEF DE VENTE PIECES

    1998 - 2002

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Marc POULAIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    FONSORBES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 mai 1947 (74 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai quitté la Normandie et après un périple professionnel, j'habite maintenant à FONSORBES près de TOULOUSE, afin d'être proche de ma fille et mon petit-fils Corto.

  • Profession :

    RETRAITE

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :