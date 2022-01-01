Marcel MARCEL REICHART (REICHART) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Homecourt 1955 - 1956
-
ECOLE DE LA GRANDE FIN- Homecourt 1957 - 1960
-
Collège La Malgrange- Jarville la malgrange 1961 - 1967
-
Ecole Privée Gouverneur- Homecourt 1967 - 1968
Parcours militaire
-
164 ème Ri- Verdun 1970 - 1971
-
150 Ri- Verdun 1970 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marcel MARCEL REICHART (REICHART)
-
Vit à :
FREJUS, France
-
Né le :
19 sept. 1951 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marcel MARCEL REICHART (REICHART) a reconnu Marcel REICHART sur la photo equipe foot minime