Margareth BONNEFOY LEGER (MARGARETH BONNEFOY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Mantes la jolie 1973 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Margareth BONNEFOY LEGER (MARGARETH BONNEFOY)
-
Vit à :
MESNIL EN OUCHE, France
-
Née le :
25 sept. 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Margareth BONNEFOY LEGER (MARGARETH BONNEFOY) a ajouté Lycée Saint-exupéry à son parcours scolaire