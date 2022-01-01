Marie-Catherine LESEINE (MARIE-CATHERINE LESEINE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHAULAN- Aubagne 1967 - 1968
-
ECOLE LES PASSONS- Aubagne 1967 - 1971
-
Collège Frédéric Joliot-curie- Aubagne 1972 - 1974
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Aubagne 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Sion- Marseille 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan Aubagne- Aubagne 1980 - 1981
-
Optique Altroff- Marseille 1982 - 1983
-
Mairie D'aubagne- Aubagne 1983 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Catherine LESEINE (MARIE-CATHERINE LESEINE)
-
Vit à :
AUBAGNE, France
-
Née le :
4 févr. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
