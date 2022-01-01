Marie Christine BOUSLAMA (MARIE. CHRISTINE GOULLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Albert Camus- Le mans 1968 - 1972
-
Lycée Bellevue- Le mans 1972 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL DU MANS- Le mans 1979 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie Christine BOUSLAMA (MARIE. CHRISTINE GOULLET)
-
Vit à :
FOUGERES, France
-
Née le :
2 avril 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
