Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Mathieu De Quinvigny- Valenciennes 1971 - 1974
-
Ecole Jehan Froissart (Valenciennes)- Valenciennes 1975 - 1977
-
Ecole Plaine De Mons (Valenciennes)- Valenciennes 1977 - 1980
-
Collège Charles Eisen- Valenciennes 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Henri Wallon- Valenciennes 1984 - 1987
-
Université De Valenciennes Et Du Hainaut-cambresis- Valenciennes 1987 - 1991
-
University Of Portsmouth, School Of Languages And Area Studies- Portsmouth 1990 - 1991
-
George Ward School - Autre- Melksham 1991 - 1992
-
St Lawrence - Autre- Bradford on avon 1991 - 1992
-
NOTRE DAME DE L ASSOMPTION - Enseignante- Bavay 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Privé Rural - Enseignante- Bavay 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Notre Dame De L'assomption - Enseignante- Bavay 1993 - 1996
-
GEL SERVICE CHRISTIAN SALVESEN - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Neuville en ferrain 1996 - maintenant
-
Savonnerie Vandeputte- Mouscron 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Club Cyclisme Halluin- Halluin 2007 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie Christine FAUCHOIS (FIEVET)
-
Vit Ã :
NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariee, 2 enfants lukas et lilian
j ai vecu en angleterre 1 an et 6mois
plus extravertie
Profession :
Approvisionneuse
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
