Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bellocier- Sens 1966 - 1967
-
Ecole Lucien Cornet (Sens)- Sens 1967 - 1968
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Sens 1968 - 1968
-
Ecole Les Champs D'aloup (Sens)- Sens 1969 - 1970
-
Collège Champs Plaisants- Sens 1970 - 1975
-
Lycée Romain Rolland- Sens 1975 - 1976
-
Lycée Technique- Sens 1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Chalet - Serveuse (Technique)- Dordives 1978 - 1978
-
L'auberge Du Cheval Blanc - Serveuse (Technique)- Douchy 1978 - 1979
-
SHAVER - EmployÃ©e avicole (Technique)- Saint loup d'ordon 1979 - 1984
-
LES GOURMANDEURS GERMANAUD - Vendeuse charcuterie (Commercial)- Blois sur seille 1987 - 1988
-
Continent Sens 89 - Vendeuse Foie gras (Technique)- Sens 1996 - 1996
-
Philan (Intermarché) - Vendeuse (Commercial)- Joigny 1997 - 2008
-
Boulangerie Petrisot - Vendeuse en boulangerie (Commercial)- Aillant sur tholon 2008 - 2008
-
Intermarché - Vendeuse charcuterie (Commercial)- Saint florentin 2010 - 2011
-
Intermarché Sens Sa Sens Distribution - Vendeuse charcuterie fromage (Commercial)- Sens 2011 - 2013
-
Conseil Régional De Bourgogne - Agent d'entretien (Technique)- Dijon 2014 - 2015
-
Conseil Général De L'yonne - Agent territorial (Technique)- Sens 2015 - 2020
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie-Christine GUINEBAULT (GUINEBAULT)
-
Vit Ã :
BOUTENAC, France
-
NÃ©e le :
19 dÃ©c. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent territorial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
