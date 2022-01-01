Marie-Christine MARIE-CHRISTINE GARNIER (GARNIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Trégain- Rennes 1963 - 1970
-
Collège La Motte-brulon- Rennes 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Joliot Curie- Rennes 1974 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Christine MARIE-CHRISTINE GARNIER (GARNIER)
-
-
Née en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Marie-Christine MARIE-CHRISTINE GARNIER (GARNIER) a ajouté Lycée Joliot Curie à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie-Christine MARIE-CHRISTINE GARNIER (GARNIER) a ajouté Collège La Motte-brulon à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie-Christine MARIE-CHRISTINE GARNIER (GARNIER) a ajouté école Trégain à son parcours scolaire