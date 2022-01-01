Marie Christine POUPA HELLOT (POUPA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JACOB- Livry gargan 1971 - 1979
-
Collège Edouard Herriot- Livry gargan 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Andre Boulloche- Livry gargan 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel Leo Lagrange- Bondy 1986 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour - Secrétaire commerciale (Administratif)- SEVRAN 1989 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie Christine POUPA HELLOT (POUPA)
-
Vit à :
LIVRY GARGAN, France
-
Née le :
22 févr. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible