Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Maternelle Gundershoffen- Gundershoffen 1956 - 1958
Ecole Primaire Gundershoffen- Gundershoffen 1958 - 1963
Collège Françoise Dolto- Reichshoffen 1963 - 1964
Ecole Primaire Gundershoffen- Gundershoffen 1964 - 1966
Faculté De Droit Robert Schuman- Strasbourg 1987 - 1990
Ifcaad Schiltigheim- Schiltigheim 1988 - 1989
Cnam (Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers)- Strasbourg 1990 - 1995
Centre Alsacien D'économie Familial Et Social- Strasbourg 1992 - 1993
A propos
General
Prénom Nom :Marie-Claire LEISER (MARIE-CLAIRE LEISER)
Vit à :
GAMBSHEIM, France
Née en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
En retraite, mais encore active en tant qu'élue municipale
Profession :
Travailleur social en retraite
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
