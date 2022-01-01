RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à AjaccioLe résultat du brevet à Ajaccio
Marie Flore HALTEL (MARIE-FLORE HALTEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Mac Orlan (Saint Cyr Sur Morin)- Saint cyr sur morin 1972 - 1981
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Coulommiers 1982 - 1986
-
LEP BONDY- Bondy 1983 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie Flore HALTEL (MARIE-FLORE HALTEL)
-
Vit à :
AJACCIO, France
-
Née le :
25 juin 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
