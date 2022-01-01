Marie-France ANTONA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    CE SERAIT AVEC GRAND PLAISIR SI JE POUVAIS RETROUVER D'ANCIENNES CAMARADES DE CLASSE ET EN L'OCCURRENCE JEANINE CANINO, UNE FILLE AUX CHEVEUX BLONDS CENDRES, MINCE, QUI AIMAIT RIRE COMME MOI, JE N'AI PAS CHANGE POUR CELA, TOUJOURS PARTANTE POUR UNE BONNE PARTIE DE RIGOLADE!!!!

  • Profession :

    CONSEILLERE COMMERCIALE ASSURANCES

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages