Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Marie Curie- Marseille 1969 - 1972
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marie-France ANTONA
Vit à :
PORTICCIO, France
Née le :
5 nov. 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
CE SERAIT AVEC GRAND PLAISIR SI JE POUVAIS RETROUVER D'ANCIENNES CAMARADES DE CLASSE ET EN L'OCCURRENCE JEANINE CANINO, UNE FILLE AUX CHEVEUX BLONDS CENDRES, MINCE, QUI AIMAIT RIRE COMME MOI, JE N'AI PAS CHANGE POUR CELA, TOUJOURS PARTANTE POUR UNE BONNE PARTIE DE RIGOLADE!!!!
Profession :
CONSEILLERE COMMERCIALE ASSURANCES
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible