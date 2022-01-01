Marie France BELLANGER (MARIE FRANCE BELLANGER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES JUSTICES- Angers 1953 - 1961
-
Ceg De Trélazé- Trelaze 1961 - 1963
-
College D'ensignement General- Segre 1963 - 1965
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie France BELLANGER (MARIE FRANCE BELLANGER)
-
Vit à :
VANNES, France
-
Née en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Marie France BELLANGER (MARIE FRANCE BELLANGER) a ajouté College D'ensignement General à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie France BELLANGER (MARIE FRANCE BELLANGER) a ajouté Ceg De Trélazé à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie France BELLANGER (MARIE FRANCE BELLANGER) a ajouté ECOLE DES JUSTICES à son parcours scolaire