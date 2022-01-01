Marie-Françoise THOMAS (THOMAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jules Ferry (Attiches)- Attiches 1958 - 1963
PAUL LANGEVIN- Seclin 1963 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
UNILANDO - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Attiches
employée de bureau (depouillement courrier, affranchissement, classement, planning, programmation de fabrication, service informatique facturation1965 - 1983
LATTIERE LANDOUZY - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Seclin
employée au service facturation, statistiques,service commercial1986 - 2003
Mairie De Carnin 59 - Employée (Autre)- Carnin
agent d'entretien des locaux administratifs, écoles, assistante de cantine et de la directrice de l'école maternelle2005 - 2006
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marie-Françoise THOMAS (THOMAS)
Vit à :
ATTICHES, France
Née le :
27 oct. 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous me reconnaissez !!!!!! je vous attends M.F
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Marie-Françoise THOMAS (THOMAS) a créé l'événement : DECES
DECES DE MA MAMAN THERESE ANNE MARIE THOMAS RENOTTE
Marie-Françoise THOMAS (THOMAS) a créé l'événement : DECES DE MON FRERE JEAN YVES
DECES BRUTAL
Marie-Françoise THOMAS (THOMAS) a ajouté 1 photo à son album DECES DE REGIS
Marie-Françoise THOMAS (THOMAS) a créé l'événement : DECES DE BERNARD (NE LE 12 SEPTEMBRE 1957 A ATTICHES)
Marie-Françoise THOMAS (THOMAS) a créé l'événement : DECES DE REGIS