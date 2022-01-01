Marie-Françoise THOMAS (THOMAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • UNILANDO  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Attiches

    employée de bureau (depouillement courrier, affranchissement, classement, planning, programmation de fabrication, service informatique facturation

    1965 - 1983

  • LATTIERE LANDOUZY  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Seclin

    employée au service facturation, statistiques,service commercial

    1986 - 2003

  • Mairie De Carnin 59  - Employée (Autre)

     -  Carnin

    agent d'entretien des locaux administratifs, écoles, assistante de cantine et de la directrice de l'école maternelle

    2005 - 2006

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Si vous me reconnaissez !!!!!! je vous attends M.F

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

