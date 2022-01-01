Marie-Jeanne LEJEUNE (PASSARINHA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROUGET DE LISLE- Tourcoing 1977 - maintenant
-
école Rouget De L'isle- Tourcoing 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Albert Roussel- Tourcoing 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Sévigné- Tourcoing 1988 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Jeanne LEJEUNE (PASSARINHA)
-
Vit à :
NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marie-Jeanne LEJEUNE (PASSARINHA) a ajouté ECOLE ROUGET DE LISLE à son parcours scolaire