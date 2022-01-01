Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Plédran dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Marie LE GAL (LANFRANCHI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CHU CAEN  - Infirmière (Autre)

     -  Caen 2003 - 2004

  • CH YVES LE FOLL  - Infirmière (Autre)

     -  Saint brieuc 2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infirmière

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :