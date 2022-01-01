RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Plédran dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHANTECLAIR- Tregueux 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Croix Saint-lambert- Saint brieuc 1991 - 1996
-
LYCEE JEAN MOULIN- Saint brieuc 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Saint-pierre- Saint brieuc 1998 - 2000
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Caen 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
CHU CAEN - Infirmière (Autre)- Caen 2003 - 2004
-
CH YVES LE FOLL - Infirmière (Autre)- Saint brieuc 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie LE GAL (LANFRANCHI)
-
Vit à :
PLEDRAN, France
-
Née le :
5 mai 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - France - Royaume-Uni