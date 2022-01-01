RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Pontivy dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Joseph (Seglien)- Seglien 1977 - 1983
Collège Sainte-anne- Guemene sur scorff 1984 - 1989
Lycée Jeanne D'arc Saint-ivy- Pontivy 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Biocoop Callune - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Pontivy 1996 - 2012
STBM - SecrÃ©taire comptable- Noyal pontivy 2013 - 2013
Crêperie La Belle Epoque - Serveuse (Autre)- Pontivy 2013 - 2013
Emmaüs Action Ouest, Retritex, Retrilog - Assistante comptable (Administratif)- Pontivy 2014 - 2014
CENTRE LECLERC PONTIVY - Rayon boulangerie- Pontivy 2014 - 2015
ALTHO - Manutentionaire (Production)- Saint gerand 2017 - 2017
Carrefour Express Pontivy - EmployÃ©e de commerce- Pontivy 2019 - 2019
AFPA LORIENT - DÃ©couverte du numÃ©rique- Lorient 2019 - 2020
AFPA LORIENT - Technicienne assistance informatique (Informatique)- Lorient 2020 - maintenant
Parcours club
Les Amis De L'ecole Quinivet- Pontivy
TrÃ©soriÃ¨re2007 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie-Line MARIE-LINE LE LORREC (LE LORREC)
Vit Ã :
PONTIVY, France
NÃ©e le :
5 fÃ©vr. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bienvenue à tous le ancien(e)s élèves de ma promo et ami(e)s
Profession :
Technicienne assistance informatique
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Irlande - Italie
