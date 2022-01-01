RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Périers-sur-le-Dan dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Jeanne D'arc (Cany Barville)- Cany barville 1975 - 1981
-
Ecole Saint Michel (Yvetot)- Yvetot 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Bobée- Yvetot 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Privé Rey- Rouen 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Corneille- Rouen 1990 - 1992
-
Cypresi - Esigelec- Rouen 1992 - 1995
-
DESS CAAE IAE CAEN- Caen 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Dalkia - Chargée d'études (Technique)- CAEN 1997 - 1999
-
DALKIA PETIT QUEVILLY - Chargée de clientèle Collectivités (Commercial)- Rouen 1999 - 2001
-
ONYX NORMANDIE - Chef de projet Marchés Industriels (Commercial)- Caen 2001 - 2006
-
Logipays - Prospection Foncière (Commercial)- Caen 2006 - 2008
-
NORMANDIE ECO COMBUSTIBLES - DAF- Caen 2011 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
JEUNE CHAMBRE ECONOMIQUE- Caen 1998 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie MANTELET (GILLARD)
-
Vit à :
CAEN, France
-
Née le :
23 août 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, maman de 2 garçons, Antoine et Matthieu, j'habite près de CAEN.
Profession :
DAF
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2