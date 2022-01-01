Marie MARIE ANGE MALJEAN (MALJEAN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Donchery (Donchery)- Donchery 1965 - 1973
-
Collège Mabillon- Sedan 1973 - 1978
-
Lycée Mabillon- Sedan 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
SNCF - Employée administrative (Administratif)- REIMS 1982 - 1987
-
SNCF - Employée administrative (Administratif)- REIMS 1982 - 1987
-
SNCF- MARSEILLE 1987 - maintenant
-
Caisse De Prévoyance Et De Retraite Sncf - Chargée de communication (Communication)- Marseille 1987 - 2007
-
SNCF- MARSEILLE 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie MARIE ANGE MALJEAN (MALJEAN)
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE 11, France
-
Née le :
24 avril 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Coordinatrice Formation
Enfants :
1