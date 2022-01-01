Marie Noëlle CORNE (MARIE NOËLLE CORDONNIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Gouhenans)- Gouhenans 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Villersexel 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Polyvalent Georges Colomb- Lure 1982 - 1985
-
Faculté Des Sciences De Besancon- Besancon 1985 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie Noëlle CORNE (MARIE NOËLLE CORDONNIER)
-
-
Née le :
12 févr. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Marie Noëlle CORNE (MARIE NOËLLE CORDONNIER) a ajouté Ecole Primaire (Gouhenans) à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie Noëlle CORNE (MARIE NOËLLE CORDONNIER) a ajouté Faculté Des Sciences De Besancon à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie Noëlle CORNE (MARIE NOËLLE CORDONNIER) a ajouté Lycée Polyvalent Georges Colomb à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie Noëlle CORNE (MARIE NOËLLE CORDONNIER) a ajouté Collège Louis Pergaud à son parcours scolaire