Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT GUEN- Vannes 1969 - 1972
-
ECOLE SAINT GUEN- Vannes 1972 - 1977
-
Collège Notre-dame Le Menimur- Vannes 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Saint-paul- Vannes 1981 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
La Halle Aux Vetements- Vannes 1989 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Noelle LE SOMMER (CHARLES)
-
Vit à :
PLOUGOUMELEN, France
-
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
