Marie-Noëlle SANABRIA (MARIE-NOÊLLE SANABRIA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège- Nogent 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée E Bouchardon- Chaumont 1986 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie-Noëlle SANABRIA (MARIE-NOÊLLE SANABRIA)
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née le :
8 nov. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Marie-Noëlle SANABRIA (MARIE-NOÊLLE SANABRIA) a ajouté Lycée E Bouchardon à son parcours scolaire
-
Marie-Noëlle SANABRIA (MARIE-NOÊLLE SANABRIA) a ajouté Collège à son parcours scolaire