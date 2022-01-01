Résultats examens 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SOSI  - Développeuse (Informatique)

     -  France 1980 - 1981

  • LA FRANCE ASSURANCES  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1981 - 1993

  • IFIP

     -  Paris 1995 - 1995

  • If2a  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Nanterre 1995 - 1996

  • Miller-freeman  - Technicienne (Technique)

     -  Levallois perret 1996 - 1996

  • CEFIP  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Paris 1996 - 1997

  • 2iap  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Paris 1997 - 1998

  • IFIP

     -  Paris

    formation responsable d'application client-serveur

    1998 - 1999

  • IFIP  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Paris

    Formatrice

    1999 - 2000

  • Espaces Informatiques  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Le kremlin bicetre

    formatrice

    2000 - 2003

  • APEOA  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Paris

    prof de Qi Gong , masseuse

    2003 - 2006

  • Inti Formations  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Le kremlin bicetre

    prof d'informatique et techniques de gestion du stress

    2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai un enfant né en 90, j'ai étudié la medecine chinoise. je suis prof de qi gong et d'informatique.

  • Profession :

    Formatrice en informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Enfants :

    1

