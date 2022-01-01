RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Eymoutiers 1961 - 1963
Ecole Primaire- Grenade 1963 - 1969
Collège Plaisance- Creteil 1969 - 1970
Lycée Cassini- Clermont 1970 - 1975
Lycée Henri Bergson- Paris 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
SOSI - Développeuse (Informatique)- France 1980 - 1981
LA FRANCE ASSURANCES - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Paris 1981 - 1993
IFIP- Paris 1995 - 1995
If2a - Professeur (Autre)- Nanterre 1995 - 1996
Miller-freeman - Technicienne (Technique)- Levallois perret 1996 - 1996
CEFIP - Professeur (Autre)- Paris 1996 - 1997
2iap - Professeur (Autre)- Paris 1997 - 1998
IFIP- Paris
formation responsable d'application client-serveur1998 - 1999
IFIP - Professeur (Autre)- Paris
Formatrice1999 - 2000
Espaces Informatiques - Professeur (Autre)- Le kremlin bicetre
formatrice2000 - 2003
APEOA - Autre (Autre)- Paris
prof de Qi Gong , masseuse2003 - 2006
Inti Formations - Professeur (Autre)- Le kremlin bicetre
prof d'informatique et techniques de gestion du stress2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marie-Pierre DUBOIS
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Née le :
17 févr. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai un enfant né en 90, j'ai étudié la medecine chinoise. je suis prof de qi gong et d'informatique.
Profession :
Formatrice en informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1