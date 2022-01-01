Marie Pierre FAUCONNIER (OLLIVIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Pleudaniel)- Pleudaniel 1950 - 1956
-
STE ELYSABETH- Paimpol 1952 - 1958
-
Collège Ernest Renan- Treguier 1956 - 1958
-
Collège Ste Elisabeth- Paimpol 1958 - 1962
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marie Pierre FAUCONNIER (OLLIVIER)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT BRIEUC, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cool! la vie
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Marie Pierre FAUCONNIER (OLLIVIER) a ajoutÃ© Ste Elysabeth Ã son parcours scolaire
-
-
-
-
-
Marie Pierre FAUCONNIER (OLLIVIER) a reconnu Marie Pierre FAUCONNIER (OLLIVIER) sur la photo sixième
-