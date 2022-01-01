Marie-Therese CARDOSO-RANSON (RANSON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • CENTRAMECA  - Développeuse (Informatique)

     -  Marseille 1968 - 1969

  • Bull (Honeywell)  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  PARIS

    ITC

    1971 - 2002

  • BULL  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre

    ITC

    1985 - 1990

  • Bull  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  SAINT OUEN

    CdP formation

    2000 - 2002

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Retraitée

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

