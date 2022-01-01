Marie Therese MARIE THERESE MERIGOT (MERIGOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Creteil 1958 - 1963
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie Therese MARIE THERESE MERIGOT (MERIGOT)
-
Vit à :
MONTADY, France
-
Née le :
30 déc. 1946 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marie Therese MARIE THERESE MERIGOT (MERIGOT) a ajouté Collège Victor Hugo à son parcours scolaire