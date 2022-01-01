Marielle GALINIE (GEORGET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous ceux que j'ai connus lors de mon passage à Anne-Marie Javouhey et au Lycée Lapérouse. Peut-être à un de ces jours :-)

  • Profession :

    ChargÃ©e de mission formations usine du nord

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Fan de

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :