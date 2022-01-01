Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CHATEAU- Beaufort en vallee 1986 - 1992
-
Ecole De La Vallée- Beaufort en vallee 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Molière- Beaufort en vallee 1994 - 1998
-
JEAN BERTIN- Saumur
BEP Construction topographie1998 - 2001
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Bertin- Saumur
bep construction topo1999 - 2001
-
ECOLE CHEZ SOI- Boulogne billancourt
BT Collaborateur d'architecte2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
CTVL - Technicienne (Technique)- Baule
Dessinateur -métreur2004 - 2009
-
DECORTIAT ESTELLE - Animatrice (Production)- Saint laurent nouan 2015 - 2019
-
MAISONS CPR - Dessinatrice (Technique)- Saint jean le blanc 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY)
-
Vit à :
MER, France
-
Née le :
31 août 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tout le monde ,
Profession :
Dessinateur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) a ajouté Estelle Decortiat à son parcours professionnel
-
Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) a ajouté MAISONS CPR à son parcours professionnel
-
Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) a reconnu Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) sur la photo grande section
-
Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) a reconnu Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) sur la photo CM1
-
Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Jean Bertin à son parcours scolaire
-
Marina CAPPELLIEZ (AUBRY) a reconnu Aurelie TOUAT (HAINAULT) sur la photo grande section